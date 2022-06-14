Indepaz: Another Indigenous Social Leader Killed in Colombia

Jesús Antonio Montano was found dead on June 13 in the city of Popayán, Colombian department of Cauca, Indepaz denounced.

According to the Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz), the indigenous social leader of the Misak community had recently exposed threats to the population from residual groups operating in the area.

"Jesús Antonio Montano was a recognized indigenous leader and member of the Misak community in Cauca. He had recently denounced threats against the population by residual groups that are present in the area," Indepaz said via Twitter.

According to the organization, the leader was found in the same area where he lived. Indepaz said that members of illegal armed groups such as FARC dissidents and the Clan del Golfo are currently active in the area, as they seek to control drug trafficking in the region.

The Ombudsman's Office issued an early warning of electoral risk in the area where the murder occurred. The entity denounced that the risk for the population went from medium to high for the May 29 presidential elections and that they face all types of violence at the hands of armed structures.

The Colombian Attorney General's Office confirmed that the body of Jesús Antonio Montano, a Misak indigenous leader, was found on June 13 in Cauca.

The murder of leader Jesus Antonio Montano marks the number 1315 since the signing of the peace agreement between the Colombian state and the now-defunct FARC. So far this year, 88 social leaders have been killed in Colombia, Indepaz said.