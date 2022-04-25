Indepaz: 35th Massacre Reported in Colombia During 2022

Authorities in Cundinamarca revealed a triple homicide registered in the village of Rambla Baja, in the municipality of San Antonio de Tequendama.

A new massacre cast its shadows over Colombia within the cycle of indiscriminate violence that the South American country is going through, after authorities in Cundinamarca revealed a triple homicide registered in the village of Rambla Baja, Inspección Santandercito of the municipality of San Antonio de Tequendama.

The commander of the local Police Department, Colonel Raúl Vera Moreno, indicated that three bodies with wounds from a sharp weapon were found inside the Santa Inés farm.

The victims this time were two elderly people (a man and a woman) and a 17-year-old teenager, said the officer, in what constitutes the 35th massacre so far in 2022.

Organized political violence increased by 70% in #Colombia last year, marking the highest level of violence recorded in the country since the start of ACLED coverage in 2018. Attacks on civilians resulted in over 800 fatalities — a 30% increase from 2020. https://t.co/EoJZbNo46I pic.twitter.com/W7rksJfeBv — Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (@ACLEDINFO) April 21, 2022

In his report given to the local press, Moreno indicated that the alleged assailant who committed the triple homicide was identified. The person in question is already deprived of his freedom and under the supervision of the authorities.

At the moment of his capture, the alleged aggressor was found with "trace evidence and sharp weapons that will be processed by the forensic team to clarify the fact".

The victims were identified as Anita Diaz, 79 years old, Roberto Diaz, 84 years old, and Jenny Diaz Paez, 17 years old, reported the Instituto de Estudios y Desarrollo de la Paz (Indepaz).