Incredible Performance by Russian Skater: Beijing Winter Games

Alexandra Trusova showed off an impressive performance in her free skate routine at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Russian figure skater is the first female skater ever to land five quad jumps in a single routine. This way, she has made history at the Beijing Olympics.

The 17-year-old skater accumulated a score of 177.13 points for her free skate performance, which upgraded to a total of 251.73 when combined with the score she received for her short skate earlier this week.

Trusova made history with a solid quad flip followed by a perfectly done quad Salchow.

Reigning world champion Anna Shcherbakova skated a clean segment to win the women's singles figure skating at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, holding off a strong challenge from compatriot Alexandra Trusova.(Xinhua)#Beijing2022 #Olympics pic.twitter.com/fI8Of3QehS — Golover Tu (@Golover_Tu) February 18, 2022

A step-out on her quadruple toe loop led her to fail in making a planned triple toe loop.

However, she recovered quickly and attained to add two flawless quadruple lutz jumps done in the second part of the program, one of them in combination with a triple toe loop.

Trusova is now, after such a fantastic performance, the first woman to throw a quad lutz and flip at the Winter Olympics. She received 106.16 points for technical elements and 177.13 for her free skate.