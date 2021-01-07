In Cuba, All International Travelers to Receive Nasalferon

As of Thursday, Cuba will begin administering to all international travelers and their relatives Nasalferon, a drug produced by the nation's biotechnology industry, to prevent the replication of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus and strengthen their immune systems.

As announced during a session of Havana's Provincial Defense Council, the medicine will be administered in Boyeros and Diez de Octubre's municipalities. It then will be extended gradually to the rest of the capital city.

The director of Science and Technological Innovation at the Ministry of Public Health, Ileana Morales, explained that a drop of Nasalferon would be administered nasally in the morning and another one at night for a period of five to ten days.

Nasalferon is a recombinant human IFN-alpha-2b-formulation for nasal administration that, given to the immunomodulatory and antiviral properties of IFN-alpha, protects individuals against exposure to the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Morales pointed out that the traveler's cohabitants shall begin the treatment regimen three days before visitors' arrival at their home.



Cuban specialists assure that the medicine prevents the virus' replication and modifies the number of colonies found in the body.

Nasalferon, they claim, also strengthens the immune system and ensures that if the person is infected with the pathogen, they will not develop severe symptoms, experts stated.

Data from the Cuban Academy of Sciences show that up until August 17, 241 Cuban health workers and 1,010 vulnerable people (elderly patients and those suffering from comorbidities or from indirect exposure to the virus) had been treated with the drug and showed positive results.