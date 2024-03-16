In Argentina Six People Die During Sewer Network Maintenance

Six people died in the Buenos Aires town of Blaquier, Argentina, when a worker fell into a well while doing maintenance work on the sewer network and five others who tried to rescue him died too.

A light bulb hired by the municipality to perform maintenance tasks in the well known in that locality as "the cigar" came down without a protective mask and could not leave. Because of that situation, five people, including three volunteer firefighters, tried to rescue him, but were also unable to leave.

Blaquier: habló el intendente y dio detalles del accidente en un pozo de bombeo en que murieron seis personas https://t.co/7w91GOMPWC pic.twitter.com/DZy56bhalX — LA NACION (@LANACION) March 16, 2024

Municipality of Florentino Ameghino identified the deceased as Ricardo Bottega, Juan Ramón Sánchez, Nicolás Sánchez, Mateo Pellegrino, Carlos Renger and Alejandro Centeno and indicated that the Justice is already involved in the investigation of what happened.

This Saturday morning, autopsies were performed to determine the causes of death and preliminary results, and as reported from the municipality of Ameghino, the deaths were caused by "mechanical asphyxiation by bronchoaspiration".

Local media indicate that the two firefighters who rescued the bodies of the six victims were under preventive observation at the local hospital and "are stable and close to discharge," according to the official medical report.