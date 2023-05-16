Impeachment Trial Against President Lasso Continues

The president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, defended himself on Tuesday in the political trial against him that is taking place in the country's National Assembly.

Lasso is accused of the alleged crime of embezzlement in the management of the state-owned shipping company Flota Petrolera Ecuatoriana (Flopec). Congress requires 92 out of 137 votes to dismiss Lasso.

The Ecuadorian President spent less than one hour to argue his defense alleging he is "unquestionably innocent." Lasso began his speech by highlighting that the contract between Flopec and Amazonas Tanker occurred before he was in office.

He denounced the process against him as an "attempt to destabilize the Government" and "democracy," through "a fictitious situation that does not solve the problems of the Ecuadorian people."

⚖️#JuicioPolíticoALasso | 55 asambleístas se han inscrito para participar del debate del juicio político al presidente Guillermo Lasso. Se prevé que la sesión de hoy se extienda hasta las 20:00 y se retomaría mañana a las 09:00. ⬇ pic.twitter.com/YCEwjKlxF6 — Radio Pichincha (@radio_pichincha) May 16, 2023

Impeachment of Lasso: 55 assembly members have registered to participate in the debate on the impeachment of President Guillermo Lasso. Today's session is expected to last until 20:00 and will resume tomorrow at 09:00.

Previously, legislators Esteban Torres (PSC) and Viviana Veloz (UNES) intervened as interpellants supporting the accusation against Lasso.

According to Veloz, the lawsuit is based on the fact that the President knew about the State's prejudices regarding the contract between the public company Flopec and Amazones Tanker.

After the President's speech, Viviana Veloz and Esteban Torres made use of the reply. Torres stated that there is enough documentary evidence of the contracts that have been made during the President's administration.

After the legislators' interventions, the debate will be opened. During the debate period, each legislator will have 10 minutes to intervene.

The vote to censure and remove the President from office will be included in a session to be held 72 hours after the end of the aforementioned debate.