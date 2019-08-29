Ilhan Omar Slams Death Threat After Xenophobic Attacks

“Ilhan Omar!! You will not be going back to Washington, your life will end before your “Vacation” ends. That being said, you won’t die alone," the death threat said.

U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Wednesday received an anonymous death threat in which the writer said, “a very capable person with a very big ‘Gun’” would shoot her at the Minnesota State Fair.

The death threat was brought to attention by Omar after Alabama’s Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, in a xenophobic attack, told her to “go back to Somalia.”

The Alabama GOP also called her to be expelled from the House of Representatives.

“I hate that we live in a world where you have to be protected from fellow humans. I hated it as a child living through war and I hate it now,” Omar said in a tweet. “But until deranged people like this stop threatening my life and the lives of others, I have to accept the reality of having security.”

The image of the death threat had the following written on it:

“Ilhan Omar!! You will not be going back to Washington, your life will end before your “Vacation” ends. That being said, you won’t die alone, if that matters. Quite likely it will be at the Minnesota State Fair, that’s where you won’t die alone, comes in. However, we have a very capable person with a very big “Gun”. They say we can’t get the Somali Stink out of the clean Minnesota air, but we’re going to enjoy the adventure.”

A spokesperson for Omar said that “the threat has been reported to law enforcement and they are investigating.”

Omar is a Somali-born naturalized U.S. citizen who has been the target of multiple xenophobic attacks from people like Roy Moore.

"Sorry, @ALGOPHQ, but this is a representative democracy," Omar retorted back. "I was elected with 78% of the vote by the people of Minnesota's 5th District, not the Alabama Republican Party."