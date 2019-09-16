Ilhan Omar Hopes Israel Would Not Elect Netanyahu

"I think the opportunity to boycott, divest sanction is the kind of the pressure that leads to that peaceful process," Ilhan Omar said.

The United States Congresswoman Ilhan Omar said during an interview Sunday that she hopes Israel will "make a different decision" and not re-elect Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During the “Face The Nation” interview on CBS, Omar said that she hopes people of Israeli will recognize that Netanyahu’s “existence, his policies, his rhetoric really is contradictory."

"For many of us in Congress, it has been longstanding support for a two-state solution, and this annexation now is going to make sure that that peace process does not happen and we will not get to a two-state solution," she said.

"I think what is really important is for people to understand that you have to give people the opportunity to seek the kind of justice they want in a peaceful way and I think the opportunity to boycott, divest sanction is the kind of the pressure that leads to that peaceful process."

Netanyahu announced Tuesday on Israeli TV that if he is to win the upcoming elections, then his government will formally annex the West Bank’s Jordan Valley, along with the areas where there are currently illegal Israeli settlements. The annexation would mean that what remains around Jericho would be a small island within Israel.

Omar has criticized Netanyahu in previous occasions also and vocally supported the pro-Palestine Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Apart from commenting on Netanyahu, Omar also said that the impeachment of the U.S: President Donald Trump is not about “if” but about “when.”

“Well what I've always said was that it wasn't if we were going to impeach, it's when we were going to impeach, and I think it is okay for some people to have hesitations, for other people to catch up to where some of us have been for a really long time.”