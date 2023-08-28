Idalia is Expected to Become a Hurricane in the Next Few Hours

In the center of the storm, over the Caribbean Sea between Yucatan and Cuba, the speeds have already surpassed 100 kilometers per hour.

The Cuban Meteorological Institute (INSMET) forecasts that the tropical storm Idalia will transform into a hurricane this Monday and has urged everyone to pay special attention to the persistent and intense rains in the western part of the island.

INSMET predicts winds reaching 75 kilometers per hour in the western part of the country on Monday afternoon, with even stronger gusts and "strong and intense rainfall."

In the next 12 to 24 hours, Idalia will maintain its slow movement at just 11 kilometers per hour, heading northward while gaining more organization and intensity.

This means that attention must also be paid to the effects of "strong swells" on the southwestern coast of Cuba, with expected rises in sea levels in low coastal areas.

The Cuban Civil Defense has declared the informative phase, raising the country's alert level due to the passage of Idalia. On Sunday, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero led a meeting to monitor the meteorological situation.

Following the instructions of the Civil Defense, it is planned to evacuate residents from the Bailén and Boca de Galafre regions in the Pinar del Rio province throughout the day, and similar measures are being considered for other areas, such as Guanimar.

In the western part of the country, where Hurricane Ian caused visible devastation a year ago, measures have been taken to prevent flooding in inhabited areas, protect crops, and ensure water supply.

Ian resulted in the death of five individuals and inflicted significant damage on over 100,000 homes, agriculture, as well as electricity, telephone, and potable water services.

At early morning on Monday, the center of the storm was located 190 kilometers southeast of Cozumel (Mexico) and 190 kilometers south of Cape San Antonio, the westernmost point of Cuba.