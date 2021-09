The latest report by the National Hurricane Center updated that the tropical depression Ida is moving across the Tennessee Valley.

At least 1.1 million people remain without electricity in the U.S., mostly in Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, now downgraded to a tropical depression.

"As of 7:00 a.m. EDT on August 31, there are approximately 1.1 million customer outages due to Ida, with approximately 1 million outages in Louisiana," the Energy Department said.

Tropical Depression #Ida Advisory 23: Tropical Depression Ida is Moving Across the Tennessee Valley. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2021

According to the agency, as of Monday, most oil and natural gas production sites in the U.S. area of the Gulf of Mexico are operating at a limited capacity as nine refineries shut down operations.

