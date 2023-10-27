IOM Demands to Facilitate the Entry of Humanitarian Aid to Gaza

The number of internally displaced people in Gaza has now exceeded 1.4 million, which is over half of its population.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is calling for immediate facilitation of humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip, which has been trickling in since Saturday.

It has emphasized that the number of internally displaced people in the enclave has now exceeded 1.4 million, which is over half of its population.

"Over 1.4 million individuals have fled their homes in Gaza since the outbreak of violence on Oct. 7, with hundreds of thousands of civilians having limited or no access to essential supplies such as food, water, electricity, and fuel," stated the UN agency.

The IOM is also demanding an "immediate end to the escalation of violence and a humanitarian ceasefire" in order to minimize the humanitarian catastrophe affecting the besieged Palestinian enclave, where approximately 2.3 million people reside.

“Has anybody seen my mum?”



A Palestinian child searches for his mother in hospital after Israeli occupation warplanes targeted his family house in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/GL1soPgmcl — PALESTINE ONLINE ���� (@OnlinePalEng) October 27, 2023

"Humanitarian access is critical to enable the delivery of aid to the most vulnerable and severely affected populations, as well as providing a safe passage for nationals of third countries trapped in Gaza," the UN agency pointed out.

Furthermore, it noted that Israel's intense bombardment of the Gaza Strip has resulted in injuries and the death of thousands of Palestinians, with over 7,000 casualties. Over 68 percent of the victims are women and children.

So far, 84 trucks have managed to enter Gaza since last Saturday. However, the UN insists that a minimum of 100 trucks per day must enter to meet the needs of the people in Gaza.

None of the trucks that entered today carried fuel, an essential resource for the operation of hospitals and water purification plants.