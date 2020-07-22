IOC: Solidarity And Unity In The One-year-to-go Before Tokyo

This Thursday 23 July 2020 will mark the one-year-to-go milestone before the postponed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 due to be held in 2021.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) presented on Wednesday a series of initiatives to promote solidarity and unity in the one-year-to-go milestone before the postponed Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 due to being held in 2021.

Amid difficult and adverse times due to the health crisis caused by the Covid-19, the activities have been planned to mark this occasion, under the message of the Olympic brand campaign #StrongerTogether, which recognizes the power of sport and in particular the Olympic Games to bring people together.

Through a press release, the IOC informed that it would digitally establish a program focused on the Olympic flame and the resistance and strength of the athletes preparing for the event. This will be supplemented by an exclusive media event in Tokyo to mark one year until the Games begin.

Also, the Olympic Movement will intensify its support to all athletes and the Organizing Committee across their digital and social media over the coming days.

Also, The Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020) will release a video from the Olympic Stadium at a session for media on Thursday, with messages of respect and gratitude for all those supporting the Games, and support for the athletes aiming to compete next year in Japan.