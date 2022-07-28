IMF Improves Economic Growth Outlook for Latin America

The IMF predicts that inflation, falling commodity prices and growing social tensions amid food and energy insecurity will challenge economic figures for the second half of the year.



The IMF predicts economic growth for Latin America this year, but with a slowdown in the second half of the year, due to causes such as inflation, and the global effects of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In a note released this Wednesday, the Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the Americas has indicated that the economic perspectives for Latin America will grow 3% this year, 0.5 percentage points more than what was predicted in April.

In this sense, the report explains that the reopening of the hotel industry, tourism, the increase in demand and the favorable financial conditions allowed the region to recover the employment levels prior to the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

IMF calls global economic outlook gloomy&uncertain, fueled in part by energy crisis -- but somewhat isolated Latin America's 2022 growth forecast gets an upward revision of 0.5 points "as a result of a more robust recovery in the large economies (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile)" https://t.co/5iN0dapyDF — Chris Lenton (@lenton_chris) July 26, 2022

Meanwhile, the IMF predicts that inflation, falling commodity prices and growing social tensions amid food and energy insecurity will challenge economic figures for the second half of the year.

The IMF is more pessimistic for 2023: 2% expansion, 0.5 percentage points less than anticipated in its last forecast in April.