ILO Calls for More Protection for Workers Fighting COVID-19

Health professionals, seafarers, shop keepers, and other essential workers keep our societies functioning.

The International Labor Organization (ILO) Wednesday asked governments and companies to invest more resources to keep safe and decent working conditions among those who are on the frontlines of the fight against the pandemic.

“We must increase investment to provide safe and decent working conditions for workers... and prevent this pandemic from leaving long-term consequences for economies, people, and employment,” the ILO Sectoral Policies Director Alette van Leur said.

"Workers providing essential services, particularly in the health sector and emergency response front line, are at high risk of infection," she stressed.

The virus is having a devastating effect on workers in all economic sectors. In recent weeks, in various countries around the world, health workers have staged protests to demand that their governments or companies deliver essential supplies to face the COVID-19.​​​​​​​

One World: Together At Home is special broadcast curated by Lady Gaga in support of healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis and the World Health Organization. https://t.co/DnpSjOFwTp #togetherathome — miguel (@evcrytime3) April 22, 2020

"Supermarket employees, flight attendants, and auto workers are among those who have threatened their health and livelihoods as a result of the pandemic," the ILO noted.

In a series of recent investigations, this UN Agency has captured the impact of the crisis on several social activities, including education, food retail, automotive, tourism, civil aviation, agriculture, maritime shipping, and the textiles, clothing, leather, and footwear industries.

These investigations reveal the courage displayed by emergency professionals, teachers, seafarers, shop keepers, and other essential workers who keep our societies functioning.​​​​​​​