On Thursday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will deliver a ruling over the long-running dispute between Guyana and Venezuela over the Essequibo region, a large land and sea area that contains oil and gas resources.

The dispute dates back to the late 19th century when the British Empire sought to expand its influence in South America. In 1899, an arbitration tribunal in Paris awarded most of the disputed territory to British Guiana, which became independent as Guyana in 1966. Venezuela rejected the award as invalid and claimed sovereignty over the entire Essequibo region

In 1966, Venezuela and Britain signed the Geneva Agreement to find an amicable solution to the dispute. However, the agreement proved ineffective, and the dispute remained unresolved.

In 2015, Guyana filed a case with the ICJ to seek a judicial confirmation of the validity of the 1899 Arbitral Award and its boundary with Venezuela. The Bolivarian government did not participate in the proceedings since it considered that the ICJ lacked jurisdiction and that the Geneva Agreement required direct negotiations between the parties.



“We submit that this court would not be in a position to resolve Guyana’s application because the United Kingdom, an indispensable party to settle such a matter of the dispute requested by Guyana, is not participating,” Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez told the judges.

Rodriguez recalled that the United Kingdom never had title over the Essequibo area since it shifted the boundary unilaterally in the 19th century by creating maps containing falsified border lines in its favor to benefit from the natural resources there located.

In 2020, the ICJ, however, ruled that it had jurisdiction over the case and proceeded to hear Guyana’s arguments on the merits of its claim. The judgments of the ICJ, which is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations, are binding and final for the parties involved. However, the Court has no power to enforce them.