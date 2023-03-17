ICC Arrest Warrant For Putin is Legally Void: Zakharova

Previously, the Ukrainian authorities had launched an investigation into an alleged "forced deportation" of some 16,000 children residing in conflict zones.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova clearly established her country's position regarding the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against President Vladimir Putin.

"The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no importance for our country, not even from a legal point of view," she said, recalling that Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute and has no obligations under it.

"The country does not cooperate with that institution and possible arrest 'requirements' emanating from the ICC would be legally null and void for us," she reiterated.

Earlier on Friday, the Hague Court issued arrest warrants for Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova and Putin, both of whom are charged with illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia.

After hearing about the ICC decision, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said that the arrest warrant obliges the countries that are part of The Hague Court to detain and hand over the Russian president.

“World leaders should think twice before shaking hands or sitting down with Putin,” he said regarding an arrest warrant, which is the first the ICC has issued against the president of a country that is a member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).