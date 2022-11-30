IAEA to Strengthen Presence in Nuclear Plants in Ukraine​​​​​​​

Currently, IAEA is seeking to establish a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

On Tuesday, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi said that his organization will strengthen its presence at all nuclear power plants (NPPs) in Ukraine.

"The IAEA will strengthen its presence in all Ukraine's NPPs to protect its energy infrastructure," Grossi tweeted after his meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Bucharest, Romania.

Grossi continues working with Kuleba toward the urgent establishment of a nuclear safety and security protection zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

Separately, Kuleba tweeted that the security of the Ukrainian personnel, who work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, was also discussed at the talks.

**220th update**

• #Russia replaces Ukrainian managers at the #ZaporizhzhiaNPP

• The 1st shipment of ���� fertilizer under the #BlackSeaGrainInitiative sets sail

• #IAEA DG Grossi meets FM Kuleba to discuss Ukraine's nuclear security



More details here⬇️https://t.co/12enenC1Hn — Parley Policy Initiative (@ParleyPolicy) November 30, 2022

During the conversation with Grossi, Kuleba reiterated the need for Russia's forces withdrawal from the Zaporizhzhia NPP, one of the largest nuclear power plants in Europe, which has been under the control of Russian forces since March.

Grossi and Kuleba held their talks during the meeting of the foreign ministers of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Bucharest.

Out of five nuclear power plants in Ukraine four are operational. The Chernobyl nuclear power plant was completely shut down on Dec. 15, 2000.