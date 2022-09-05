IAEA Mission Fails To Stop Ukraine Shelling at Zaporozhye NPP

A meeting of the UN Security Council will occur on September 6 with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres present.

Local people's expectations the IAEA's visit to the Zaporozhye NPP would mean an end to Ukrainian shelling has not been fulfilled, according to the head of the regional civil-military administration, Yevgeny Balitsky.

The official said the IAEA team's agenda did nothing to stop the bombing and avoid a possible nuclear accident Russia has been warning about lately.

Ukraine "does not care at all about European monitors," so the presence of permanent IAEA representatives has been useless, Balitsky said.

Speaking on behalf of the region's residents and staff working at the NPP, Balitsky said he has no hope that the truth about "who was shelling us, who is the nuclear terrorist today," will appear at the UN Security Council meeting requested by Russia last week.

At the September 6 meeting, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, along with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, are expected to present their reports on the situation in the Zaporozhye region.

By now, the majority of the IAEA experts have departed the NPP, although two of them are reported to be present. After arriving on September 1, Grossi said the agency's mission managed to collect crucial data on the plant's status.