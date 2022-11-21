IAEA Assesses Damage to Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant

The ZNPP was targeted by shelling over the weekend, and Russia is calling on the International Atomic Energy Agency to name the culprit.

The attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) took place on November 19 - 20 and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said Monday that a team of the agency's experts assessed the damage caused to the facility.

Experts reported damage to the condensate storage tanks, resulting in a non-radioactive leak, and the compressed air peat bog. Significant damage to the territory of the station was also reported.

According to them, no key plant equipment was damaged and the plant's six nuclear reactors remain stable with no nuclear safety concerns.

Renat Karchaa, an adviser to Russia's Rosenergoatom, a subsidiary of the state nuclear agency Rosatom, has said that "it is the height of cynicism to talk about non-critical damage to a nuclear power plant amid shelling (...) it is inadmissible to fire at a nuclear power plant at all!"

IAEA experts assessed the extent of damage to the #Zaporizhzhya NPP site caused by the weekend's intense & severe shelling. They confirmed no immediate nuclear safety or security concerns & key equipment is intact despite widespread damage across the site. https://t.co/N110KFXcnI pic.twitter.com/V3UvkdVaPS — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) November 21, 2022

On November 19-20, Europe's largest nuclear power plant was hit by more than 20 large-caliber artillery shells, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday, asserting that the shells came from Marganets city, controlled by Ukraine.

Russia has urged the IAEA to pinpoint the culprit of the attacks to do its duty. The agency's Director General, Rafael Grossi, has called for a cease-fire around the plant.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, "As an authoritative and independent international body, [the IAEA] must once and for all stop abstract condemnations and demands to stop the bombing of the ZNPP without addressing the culprit, and clearly and unambiguously point out the perpetrators of the attacks."