IAEA Adopts Anti-Iranian Resolution

Iran strongly condemns the approval of the critical resolution against Tehran at the IAEA and vows to give an appropriate response to such "biased" action.

"Iran deeply regrets this resolution and will take proportionate measures in response to it, the consequences of which its sponsors and co-sponsors must bear," Iranian Deputy Ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations in Austria Mohamadreza Qaebi warned Wednesday, after the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) adopted a critical resolution against Tehran the same day.

The resolution, which censures the Persian country's so-called "lack of cooperation" with the agency, has been approved despite warnings from Russia, China, and Iran that such action will risk undermining the Vienna talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal.

The Persian official has denounced that "that resolution - presented by the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany - has nothing to do with either technical facts and realities, but results from a biased, unprofessional and political agenda."

The text, approved with 30 votes in favor, two negative votes - Russia and China - and three abstentions - Libya, Pakistan, and India - was submitted after the IAEA accused Tehran in a report of failing to provide "technically credible explanations" for the origin of fissile traces found at three ancient sites, which the Islamic Republic rejected.

Iran says response to the IAEA's resolution is "firm & proportionate" https://t.co/fNDDaZ2RFe — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) June 8, 2022

Speaking at the board meeting before the vote, the Persian diplomat regretted that the IAEA report was prepared based on fabricated information presented by the Israeli regime.

"We believe that the magnification made in the recent IAEA report and the efforts to create an unnecessary catastrophe in this case, while Iran has fundamental concerns and ambiguities in that report and while the director-general [of the Agency, Rafael Grossi] has said he is ready to continue negotiations, are counterproductive," Qaebi stressed.

The Persian ambassador has praised Tehran's extensive cooperation with the UN nuclear agency, detailing that, over the past 20 years, Iran has been under the most intensive IAEA inspections, and in 2021 alone, 22 percent of the agency's inquiries worldwide were carried out in Iran, while the Persian country has only 3 percent of the total number of nuclear sites covered by the nuclear body worldwide.