IACHR To Investigate Honduran State's Involvement In 2009 Coup

On Tuesday, Honduras' Foreign Affairs Minister Eduardo Reina and Human Rights Minister Natalie Roque announced that the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) agree to investigate the Honduran State for its involvement in the coup d’état against President Manuel Zelaya (2006-2009).

"This process is not about persecution, but about truth-seeking," Reina said, recalling that officers repressed and murdered Honduran citizens linked to progressive parties and movements when the regime of Roberto Micheletti was established.

As the complaint's bearer, Zelaya must provide evidence to support these facts and the participation of the Judiciary and National Congress in his capture, illegal removal, and expulsion from the country.

Once the IARCH finishes the investigation, it will attempt to reconcile a settlement between Zelaya and the State. If both sides do not manage to negotiate, the IARCH will initiate a trial.

“Whatever the outcome of this process be, my institution will create mechanisms to guarantee reparation for the damage caused by the coup and the safe return of the exiles to our country,” Roque highlighted. This policy is part of President Xiomara Castro's strategy to recover the rule of law and guarantee that the human rights of Hondurans never again be violated. "It is much more difficult to guarantee a belated justice, but we must be aware of its importance since the coup is still a crime that cannot go unpunished," the Honduran Human Rights minister stated.