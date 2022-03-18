IACHR Concerned About Fujimori’s Pardon

Given the decision made by the Constitutional Court of Peru concerning the release of Alberto Fujimori from prison, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) expressed grave concern.

The commission warned that such a decision is detrimental to the victims of his crimes since it flagrantly violates their right to justice.

In this regar, the supranational organization stated that this ruling hampers the fulfillment of the international obligations of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights in the Cantuta and Barrios Altos cases.

Along these lines, the IACHR used social media in order to remind people that crimes against humanity have become a concern of the international community, as they constitute a very serious attack against human dignity.

People demonstrate against the release of Peruvian former President Alberto Fujimori (1991-2000). Peru's constitutional court on Thursday ordered the release of Fujimori, who was serving a 25-year sentence for crimes against humanity

The organization expressed its opposition to the Peruvian Court's decision, noting that Fujimori's crimes constitute a blatant denial of the fundamental principles ratified by the American Convention on Human Rights. They emphasized that it is of paramount importance to avoid impunity for such crimes.



The defense of imprisoned ex-President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) filed a writ demanding that he be brought back before the court to decide on the legality of his detention. Peru's Constitutional Court declared the appeal admissible and restored the humanitarian pardon issued by former President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski in December 2017.