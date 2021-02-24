IACHR Calls for Attention to Press Harassment in El Salvador

Journalists denounced 26 attacks on the press during the electoral campaign ahead of elections.

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) on Tuesday raised concerns about the harassment against the Salvadoran press ahead of the Feb. 28 parliamentary and subnational elections.

"We are worried about the accusations against local outlets and reporters by high-ranking officials and public office candidates," the institution warned as it added that journalists from opposition media are being harassed through social networks.

Five days away from the parliamentary and local elections, the IACHR urged authorities not to stigmatize or discredit media and journalists, and not to tolerate threats against the press.

The IACHR alert came shortly after El Salvador's Association of Journalists (APES) denounced 26 attacks to the press during the electoral campaigns ahead of elections.

"President Nayib Bukele must ensure that his officials and political party candidates consider the IACHR recommendations," APES president Angelica Carcamo said. "Since Bukele took power, he has sought to silence critical and uncomfortable press through stigmatization and discrediting," the Inter American Press Association (IAPA) added. Recently, local outlet El Faro accused the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of favoring the official media in the elections coverage by granting more accreditations to its journalists than to those from opposition media. "The abuse of public resources for the private benefit has been a common practice of Bukele. The majority presence of the pro-government media in the election coverage undermines the electoral observation system's independence," El Faro denounced.