'Hydroxychloroquine Is Not Safe', Spanish Epidemiologist Warns

Depending on each person's previous health conditions, the drug can generate gastric problems, skin irritations, neurological symptoms, and personality disorders.

Spain’s Coordination Center for Health Alerts and Emergencies (CHAE) Director Fernando Simon Tuesday said that hydroxychloroquine might be recommended for high-risk groups but only for a certain time because it is not safe.

The Spanish doctor answered that when asked about the fact that the U.S. President Donald Trump said he has been consuming that medicine daily because he has heard "many good things" about its effect against COVID-19.

"You'd recommend taking it for specific periods and then stop taking it so that there are no side effects," Simon said, clarifying that he will not comment on Trump's decision.

Although some studies maintain that hydroxychloroquine can decrease the risk of infection, the CHAE director pointed out that this medicine, which is used to prevent or treat malaria, has side effects in up to 7 percent of those who use it.​​​​​​​

Among those collateral consequences are gastric problems or skin irritations, both of which disappear when intake is discontinued.

The epidemiologist stressed that hydroxychloroquine might produce "a little more serious" neurological symptoms in a "tiny" number of people and cause personality disorders.

"It makes little sense for the recovered COVID-19 patients to use that drug," Simon recalled, commenting that there is some shortage of hydroxychloroquine because people at high risk for exposure were demanding the drug a lot.​​​​​​​

