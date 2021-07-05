Hydroelectric Company Executive Convicted for Caceres Murder

Berta Caceres defended the Lenca communities and territories located on the Gualcarque River, where a private company intended to build a dam.

By unanimous vote, Honduras' Sentencing Court found Roberto Castillo guilty as co-perpetrator of the murder of environmentalist Berta Caceres.

On August 3, however, judges will announce the prison sentence for the former executive of the Desarrollos Energeticos (DESA) company.

Given that Castillo was convicted as an "intellectual co-author" of the murder of the Lenca Indigenous leader, he could spend between 20 and 25 years in prison.

On March 2, 2016, Berta Caceres was murdered in La Esperanza City in the Intibuca department. This happened even though the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) ordered protection measures in her favor due to the constant death threats she was receiving.

#OtD 2 Mar 2016 Honduran Indigenous environmental activist of Lenca descent Berta Cáceres was assassinated in her home. She had been protesting against energy company DESA which is suspected of being responsible for the killing. Learn more in this book: https://t.co/VlWgFGQAcR pic.twitter.com/D8oXK8ittQ — Working Class History (@wrkclasshistory) March 2, 2021

The Sentencing Court determined that the former manager had communicated with Douglas Bustillo, who was one of the seven co-perpetrators convicted of this crime in December 2019.

"Castillo would have worked in the organization and logistics to kill Berta Caceres," said the Judicial spokeswoman Lucia Villars.

During her struggle as a member of the Civic Council of Popular and Indigenous Organizations of Honduras (COPINH), Caceres defended the Lenca communities and territories located on the Gualcarque River, where DESA intended to build the Agua Zarca hydroelectric dam.

In December 2019, a court sentenced 4 out of 8 defendants to 34 years in prison for the murder of Caceres. Three co-perpetrators of the crime were also sentenced to 30 years in prison.