Hurricane Ian Wreaks Havoc in Pinar Del Rio

The capital city of this Cuban province experienced fallen trees, blocked roads, and interruption of electrical service and telephone service.

Western Cuba continues to be under the effects of Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in the south of Pinar de Rio province on Wednesday morning.

"It did so precisely in the Coloma community with a category 3 intensity," Lysandra Andres, teleSUR correspondent in Cuba, reported, adding that the main source of information about what happened early Wednesday morning came from social network users.

"There are damages to housing infrastructure, electrical and telephone services, and falling trees. As the day progresses and as this meteorological phenomenon moves away from the national territory, we will have more precise information on the damage."

Hurricane Ian left Cuban territory in an area that is approximately 55 km from Puerto Esperanza in the Viñal Municipality, on the north coast in Pinar del Rio, where this meteorological phenomenon left the most noticeable damage. But its effects are still being felt in the western part of Cuba, even in some central provinces. In some specific territories, rains and winds have also been reported.

#HurricaneIan hit western Cuba as a Category 3 early Tuesday morning. Intense winds, substantial flooding and downpours have affected Pinar del Río and Artemisa provinces hardest. Over 40K have been evacuated. No reports so far of casualties. Damages are expected to be heavy. https://t.co/627UvMCJuF — Belly of the Beast (@bellybeastcuba) September 27, 2022

In Pinar del Rio, the power grid is completely off due to breakdowns or, in some locations, as a precaution against the passage of this high-intensity hurricane. The provincial capital city, which was one hour and thirty minutes in the hurricane's eye, experienced fallen trees, blocked roads, and interruption of electrical service and telephone service.

Over 40,000 people from Pinar del Rio have been already evacuated. Some of them are in the homes of relatives or neighbors, and others in state centers that are used for these situations.

Electrical workers brigades are being prepared from various provinces to depart for Pinar del Rio to support the restoration of service. Until noon on Wednesday, the brigades from Sancti Spiritus, Granma, and Cienfuegos were already ready for solidarity action.

