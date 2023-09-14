Hunter Biden Indicted On Federal Charges

In the aggregate of the charges filed, Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years in prison and payment of a 750,000 dollars fine.

U.S. President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Delaware on Thursday with three gun-related charges.

According to the indictment, two of the charges against Hunter relate to providing false information for the purchase of a Colt Cobra 38SPL revolver, denying any drug use on a background check form required for purchasing a gun. The third charge relates to the unlawful possession of a firearm while addicted to a controlled substance.

Prosecutors said that "Robert Hunter Biden certified on the Form 4473 that he was not an unlawful user of, an addicted to, any stimulant, narcotic drug, and any other controlled substance, when in fact, as he knew, that statement was false and fictitious."

The events occurred in October 2018, state prosecutors say. In the aggregate of the charges filed, Hunter Biden faces up to 25 years in prison and payment of a 750,000 dollars fine.

An agreement reached in June between Hunter Biden's attorneys and federal prosecutors provided for downgrading the tax violations to misdemeanors and sentencing him to probation, while the firearms charges would be filed separately. According to lawyers, the firearms charges would also be subject to a pretrial detour agreement, which would mean he would not go to jail.

The agreement would have had Biden plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay taxes. Court records detail the charges that Hunter Biden would have entered into a diversion program under the failed deal.

Special counsel David Weiss had said he would file charges following the evaporation of the plea agreement. Weiss, also a federal prosecutor in Delaware, was elevated to special counsel in August, shortly after plea negotiations broke down, indicating he could file charges out of state.

Earlier this week, House Republicans launched an investigation into President Biden's impeachment, noting "serious and credible allegations about President Biden's conduct - a culture of corruption."