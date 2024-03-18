Hunger Moves Thousands of Argentines to the Streets

Security Minister Bullrich threatened to activate her anti-riot protocol, which includes the intervention of federal forces.

On Monday, Argentinians will take to the streets of various cities to reject the situation of poverty to which far-right President Javier Milei and his policies have led.

"There's no margin left. Hunger in our neighborhoods is a limit," said the organizers, including the Union of Popular Economy Workers (UTEP), the Workers' Pole, and La Poderosa.

"For months, we have been suffering from food shortages in the thousands of community kitchens in the popular neighborhoods across the country, where socio-community workers are struggling to sustain the pots that feed millions of families who are going through very tough times," they added.

"Moreover, the government attacks and stigmatizes workers in the popular economy through an adjustment to 'Enhance Work,' a form of salary that was created for millions of people excluded from the formal system."

In Argentina attori in piazza contro i tagli di Milei, scontri



Cineasti, attori, studenti di cinema e altri lavoratori dell'industria cinematografica argentina si sono scontrati con la polizia durante una protesta contro i tagli di bilancio al settore annunciati dal presidente… pic.twitter.com/6RlIDufxWu — ���������������������� ����������������������  (@Flexgrimmy_) March 17, 2024

The text reads, "In Argentina, actors take to the streets against President Javier Milei's cuts. Filmmakers, actors, students and other workers in the Argentine film industry clashed with police during a protest against budget cuts announced by Milei. On March 12, his administration announced drastic cuts to the National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts (INCAA), with the suspension of financing programs, the non-renewal of labor contracts, and the elimination of overtime for all staff."

"And as if that weren't enough, they put an end to the socio-urban integration projects that families living in overcrowded and without basic services in our neighborhoods need."

It is expected that citizens will block streets in more than 500 locations across Argentina. In the Metropolitan Area of Buenos Aires, the blockades will occur at the city entrances such as the Pueyrredon and Saavedra bridges, Liniers, Route 3, and General Paz.

"We are going to carry out a major protest action throughout the country so that thousands of people can shout to the Milei administration that 'hunger is the limit.' Enough of looting the popular kitchens," Workers' Pole leader Eduardo Belliboni said.

"The President lies when he says he delivers food... 45,000 popular kitchens that have run out of products as a result of the austerity policies of this brutal government," he added.

Previously, arguing the existence of alleged intermediaries and irregularities, Human Capital Minister Sandra Pettovello replaced traditional social programs with limited-reaching programs, suspended deliveries of medication for people with serious illnesses, closed ministry offices across the country, and canceled food deliveries to popular kitchens.

In response to today's mobilizations, Security Minister Patricia Bullrich threatened to activate her anti-riot protocol, which includes the intervention of federal forces to ensure "free circulation" in public spaces.