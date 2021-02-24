Hungary Starts Using the Sinopharm COVID-19 Vaccine

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that his country started to administer the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine as the pandemic's third wave looms.

"Today is an important day because on this day we are starting to vaccinate with Chinese vaccines," he said, adding that officials in charge of the fight against the pandemic will probably be inoculated.

"The situation is not easy, because on one hand we have more and more vaccines, and therefore the number of vaccinated people will increase, but at the same time, a third wave is threatening Hungary," Orban said.

"It is not possible to talk about easing measures yet, but there is one issue that we will consider: residents of nursing homes -- where more than 80 percent of people are already vaccinated -- suffer a lot from not being able to receive visits and are prohibited from leaving the institutions," he said, adding that "we want to find some humanly acceptable solution here."

Evolution of number of cases for Hungary, with a total confirmed of 403,023 pic.twitter.com/89anx8CTzq — COVIDBot (@COVID19_bot) February 22, 2021

Currently, Hungary has five different COVID-19 vaccines at hand to fend off the new coronavirus. As of Wednesday morning, 471,004 people had received at least the first vaccine jab, while 208,846 have received two jabs.

The Central European country reported 2,855 new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span, raising the national total to 410,129.

In the past 24 hours, 102 people have also died from the disease, taking the toll to 14,552 in the country. Currently, 4,353 patients are being treated in hospitals, including 407 on ventilators.