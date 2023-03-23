Hungary Rejects UK's Sending Depleted Uranium Shells To Kiev

Sending depleted uranium shells would not lead to a de-escalation of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Gergely Gulyas said.

The head of the Hungarian Prime Minister's Office, Gergely Gulyas, said Thursday that Budapest opposes the UK's decision to supply depleted uranium shells to Ukraine.

"Hungary does not support any action that could lead to an escalation of the war," Gulyas said in remarks to the press.

Sending depleted uranium shells would not lead to a de-escalation of the current conflict in Ukraine, the diplomat said, adding that Hungary does not recommend its use to anyone.

The Head of the Prime Minister's Office reaffirmed Hungary's commitment to stay out of the conflict. The European country is not involved in arms deliveries as it calls for a ceasefire and peace talks, Gulyas said.

Previously, UK Secretary of State for Defense Annabel Goldie announced the decision of the British authorities to send shells containing depleted uranium to Ukraine.

Such a move has been strongly opposed by Russia, with President Vladimir Putin warning that Moscow will respond accordingly as the West is beginning to use weapons with a nuclear component.