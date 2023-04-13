Hungary Decides To Withdraw From International Investment Bank

The decision comes after the U.S. Treasury Department announced the imposition of sanctions against the IIB.

The Hungarian government announced Thursday its decision to withdraw from the International Investment Bank (IIB) following recent sanctions imposed by the U.S., which target three senior officials of the bank.

The Hungarian Ministry of Economic Development was quoted by a Hungarian news agency as saying that the bank's activity "ceased to make sense following the imposition of the U.S. sanctions."

The ministry further said that as a result, "the government revokes persons holding positions in IIB delegated by the Hungarian government, as well as leaving that international financial organization."

The U.S. Treasury Department announced the day before the imposition of sanctions against the Budapest-based IIB and its leadership, two Russian nationals and Hungarian Vice President Imre Lasloczki.

Pursuant to measures announced on 12 April 2023, the United States of America placed three senior officials of the Budapest-based International Investment Bank on a sanctions list.

The Treasury expressed concern about Hungary's economic cooperation with Russia. The IIB "enables Russia to increase its intelligence presence in Europe," it said.

Currently, the bank's members are Bulgaria, Cuba, Hungary, Mongolia, Romania, Russia, and Vietnam.