    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News

Hungary Decides To Withdraw From International Investment Bank

  • Budapest-based International Investment Bank. Apr. 13, 2023.

    Budapest-based International Investment Bank. Apr. 13, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@V4NA_news

Published 13 April 2023 (2 hours 54 minutes ago)
Opinion

The decision comes after the U.S. Treasury Department announced the imposition of sanctions against the IIB.

The Hungarian government announced Thursday its decision to withdraw from the International Investment Bank (IIB) following recent sanctions imposed by the U.S., which target three senior officials of the bank.

RELATED:
Hungarian Parliament Approves Finland's Accession to NATO

The Hungarian Ministry of Economic Development was quoted by a Hungarian news agency as saying that the bank's activity "ceased to make sense following the imposition of the U.S. sanctions."

The ministry further said that as a result, "the government revokes persons holding positions in IIB delegated by the Hungarian government, as well as leaving that international financial organization."

The U.S. Treasury Department announced the day before the imposition of sanctions against the Budapest-based IIB and its leadership, two Russian nationals and Hungarian Vice President Imre Lasloczki.

The Treasury expressed concern about Hungary's economic cooperation with Russia. The IIB "enables Russia to increase its intelligence presence in Europe," it said.

Currently, the bank's members are Bulgaria, Cuba, Hungary, Mongolia, Romania, Russia, and Vietnam. 

Tags

Hungary International Investment Bank Withdrawal

Sputnik
TASS
by teleSUR/gsd
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.