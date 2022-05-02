Myrotvorets is a website created by the Security Service of Ukraine and officials from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, which release personal information about the so-called enemies of Ukraine. The name of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, has been added to the list. According to reports, those listed on the website have been killed.

Some rights groups and governments have repeatedly called for the list to be taken down. The information published on the website described the Hungarian Prime Minister as an "accomplice of Russian war criminals" and "accomplice in the crimes of Russian authorities against Ukraine and its citizens." Myrotvorets accused the Prime Minister of participating "in acts of humanitarian aggression against Ukraine" as an “anti-Ukrainian propagandist,” alongside his general cooperation with the Russian government.

The website has cited Orban’s specific “crimes,” among which were the denial to allow weapons to Ukraine to be sent through his territory and the position on not rejecting Russian gas supply; the website added the Prime Minister agreeing to pay Russian gas in rubles as a crime.

Last April 4, the Hungarian PM has recalled what the forces Hungary has faced to remain independent, ranging from the local opposition to “the bureaucrats in Brussels, money, and institutes of the Soros empire, international media as well as the Ukrainian president,” statement which the website has described as proof of his position to Ukraine. Myrotvorets highlighted that since 2014, Obran has called on Ukrainian authorities to respect western Ukraine’s sizeable ethnic Hungarian community and grant greater autonomy to the residents of Zakarpattia.

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic has been listed on the Myrotvorets website and charged as an “accomplice of Russian invaders” reportedly for his “humanitarian aggression against Ukraine,” for “the spreading of Kremlin propaganda,” and “support and justification of Russian aggression against Ukraine.”

Dmitry Medvedev, Former Russian President and actual Prime Minister, considers that the appearance of the Hungarian and Croatian officials on the notorious Ukrainian website demonstrates the dissatisfaction with the number of weapons, mercenaries, and money they have received from the West.

Medvedev has written on his telegram channel that “at this rate, soon Ukrainian Nazis will personally carry out reprises against objectionable leaders and ‘separate the sheep from the goats’ directly in European capitals.”

The Hungarian government has refused to follow the European Union’s anti-Russian policy after the start of the Ukraine crisis in February. Last Sunday, Gergely Gulyas, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office, said that Hungry would never support following EU sanctions against Russian energy imports, even if it implies that it may veto Brussels’ plans to ban Russian oil.