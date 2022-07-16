Hungarian PM: Anti-Russia Sanctions ‘Killing’ EU Economy

Viktor Orban stressed that sanctions have failed to destabilize Russia’s economy and haven’t forced Moscow to stop the military operation, adding that they have instead caused widespread damage to the EU's own economic stability.



Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban declared in a radio interview on Friday that EU sanctions against Russia were “miscalculated” and could lead to the destruction of Europe’s economy, unless Brussels changes its position.

“The moment of truth must come in Brussels, when leaders admit they have made a miscalculation, that the sanctions policy was based on wrong assumptions and it must be changed,” Orban, an outspoken critic of the EU’s policy on Russia, stated. He said that while Ukraine needs help, the bloc's leaders should change their strategy regarding Russia.

Orban stressed that sanctions have failed to destabilize Russia’s economy and haven’t forced Moscow to stop the military operation, adding that they have instead caused widespread damage to the EU's own economic stability.

#Hungary has declared a state of energy emergency, prompted by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Gergely Gulyas, the head of PM Viktor Orban's office, says the EU's sanctions against Russia are also to blame for the steep rise in energy prices in Europe. pic.twitter.com/nL9Vhrj9Oo — WatchTower 环球瞭望台 (@WatchTowerGW) July 14, 2022

“The sanctions do not help Ukraine, however, they are bad for the European economy and if it goes on like this, they will kill off the European economy... What we see right now is unbearable,” the Hungarian leader stated.

Orban warned about the possibility of a recession in the EU as a result of its anti-Russia policy back in May, when he said that the current energy crisis, along with interest rate hikes in the US “have jointly brought about the era of high inflation,” which “will bring about the era of recession.”

Two months later, however, he seems to have even deeper doubts about the future of the the bloc's economy. “Initially, I thought we had only shot ourselves in the foot [with anti-Russia sanctions], but now it is clear that the European economy has shot itself in the lungs, and it is gasping for air,” Orban warned.