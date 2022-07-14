Hungarian Government Declares State of Energy Emergency

Problems related to the cost of energy and rising inflation are accompanied by Hungarians' dissatisfaction with tax reforms.

On Wednesday, Gergely Gulyas, the head of the Prime Minister's Office, announced that the Hungarian government declared a state of energy emergency and adopted a 7-point plan on energy security. The measures will take effect on August 1.

"In recent days, it has become clear that there will not be enough gas for the heating season in parts of Europe," said Gulyas, who blamed the prolonged conflict in Ukraine and the European Union's sanctions against Russia for the steep rise in energy prices in Europe, culminating now in what he called an energy crisis.

As part of the emergency plan, domestic natural gas production will be doubled to 2 billion cubic meters, and the government tasked Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto with negotiating additional gas supplies. At the same time, the government will ban the export of energy carriers and firewood, and boost domestic lignite production.

The coal-fired Matra power plant -- not operating since June 2021 -- will be restarted as soon as possible, and the government will launch the procedure to extend the operating license of the Paks nuclear power plant until 2042-2047 (different dates apply to the four Paks blocks).

"I'm a photographer not a tax evader" and "Covid didn't...but the government did succeed in destroying my business". Photos I took of a man at the first protest against major tax change in Hungary on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/BuxeR3sxs0 — Marietta Le (@lemarietta) July 14, 2022

A sore point to citizens, those who consume energy above the national average will have to pay the market price for the excess consumption. Gulyas said the average annual consumption had been 2,523 kilowatt hours for electricity and 1,729 cubic meters for gas.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has been in power since 2010, faces unprecedented setbacks: inflation is approaching 12 percent, a 24-year high, while the country's currency (forint) is at record lows against the U.S. dollar. Moreover, the country's access to vital European funds has been blocked over concerns for the rule of law situation in Hungary.

Pressed to fill the state coffers, the government on Tuesday ended a preferential tax regime for individual entrepreneurs that led to demonstrations in the capital. About a thousand people blocked traffic on Budapest's two bridges on July 12, 2022 to protest the implementation of a new law that is likely to result in a tax hike for potentially hundreds of thousands of small firms and private individuals.