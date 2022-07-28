Hundreds of Salvadorans Ask the Supreme Court for Their Freedom

Human rights defenders have collected information on over 3,000 cases of abuse and torture. These data include 50 complaints of people who died while they were imprisoned.

On Wednesday, the Anti-Corruption Legal Advisory Center (ALAC) confirmed that the Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) has received 649 habeas corpus applications since the state of emergency in El Salvador began in March.

Human rights defenders and relatives of the detainees have been carrying out continuous demonstrations to demand the freedom of thousands of people that the police have arbitrarily detained since President Nayib Bukele began his "war against the gangs."

Between May 26 and June 26, during the second extension of the state of exception, the Supreme Court received 255 habeas corpus petitions, 73 percent of which are still pending a response.

Salvadorean human rights organizations have collected information on over 3,000 cases of abuse and torture. These data include 50 complaints of people who died while they were imprisoned in state retention centers.

After protesting to call for release of some of the 47,000 (!) detained during El Salvador state of emergency (most w/o trial), 24 year-old Josselyn Palacios is forced to flee country after pro-govt accts falsely claim she is #MS13 memberhttps://t.co/g4JRxycIwF — Michael Deibert (@michaelcdeibert) July 26, 2022

"The Exception Regime has broken the record for habeas corpus claims since the end of the civil war," local outlet El Faro noted, adding that the Bukele-controlled Supreme Court "has not admitted any of the cases, although lower-ranking courts have accepted a few."

Police authorities in El Salvador have detained some 46,600 people suspected of being gang members, according to non-governmental organizations. Until the beginning of July, according to official sources, around 38,000 people were provisionally detained awaiting investigation for criminal proceedings.

Since March, El Salvador has been in "an exceptional regime" whose purpose would be to stop the increase in homicides and confront the impunity with which the gangs operate. “After being the most dangerous country in the world… We are on our way to being the safest country in Latin America,” Bukele tweeted.

