Humanitarians Try To Reach Sudan’s West Darfur: UN

A UN spokesman said that UN humanitarians and partners planned to visit an area of Sudan as early as Tuesday where more than 100 people were killed in recent inter-communal clashes.

But, Stephane Dujarric, chief spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said the security situation in West Darfur is the deciding factor. The violence rooted more than 50,000 people from their homes.

The humanitarians hoped to register for relief those impacted by the deadly raids that left many homes destroyed and livestock looted, Dujarric said.



"The violence in West Darfur and other states is preventing farmers from cultivating their land, which, with the start of the rains, is likely to lead to further food insecurity," the spokesman said.



The fighting grew out of a land dispute between Arab and African tribes in the town of Kulbus in West Darfur, the UN Refugee Agency said. Local Arab militias attacked multiple villages in the area, forcing thousands to flee.



The Darfur region has been a witness to deadly violence since 2003.



Efforts over the years to end tribal conflicts met failure, blamed on tribes' access to weapons and a lack of effective governance in many parts of the region.