Human Rights Council Approves Cuba's Resolution

Since its creation on September 29, 2011, the Independent Expert's mandate has been renewed twice. Public participation and decision-making processes in global governance spaces are among its latest reports.

The United Nations Humans Right Council approved on Tuesday a resolution presented by Cuba to extend the Independent Expert's mandate on promoting a Democratic and Equitable International Order, a decision primarily sought by developing countries.

The Independent Expert "identifies obstacles to the promotion and protection of a democratic and equitable international order, as well as submits proposals and make recommendations to the Human Rights Council regarding possible action that might be taken."

Furthermore, the Independent Expert also recommends best practices at local, national, regional, or international levels.

"At the initiative of Cuba, the Human Rights Council renews the mandate of the independent expert on the promotion of a democratic and equitable international order An international order based on inclusion, social justice, human dignity, mutual understanding and promotion and respect for cultural diversity is required."

In this sense, Cuban diplomat Lester Delgado said that an equitable order is a necessity facing global challenges and crises.

"The project does not pursue a punitive monitoring approach to those responsible for the structural causes and the obstacles imposed to the full realization of human rights," Delgado pointed out.

The current mandate holder is Livingstone Sewanyana, Founder and Executive Director of the Foundation for Human Rights Initiative (FHRI), a Ugandan civil society organization.



