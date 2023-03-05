Hugo Chavez as Seen Through Some of His Enduring Phrases

"The Empire must not be underestimated, but it must not be feared either. Whoever intends to carry out a transformation project will inevitably collide with the U.S. empire,"

On Sunday, Venezuelans commemorate the 10th anniversary of the death of Commander Hugo Chavez. Besides being remembered for placing the Venezuelan state at the service of the people, he has become an icon in the Latin American struggle for sovereignty and dignity.

Known for his eloquent words, Chavez used to converse for hours with Venezuelans through speeches that synthesized contemporary economic, political and social problems. Below are some of his phrases that popular memory continues to evoke and immortalize.

* "Here I stand firm. People, order me that I will know how to obey. I am a soldier of the people. You are my bosses."

* "Yesterday the devil came here. It still smells like sulfur in this very place," Chavez said referring to the visit of the U.S. President George W. Bush at the UN General Assembly in 2006.

* "If I keep quiet, the stones of the Latin American peoples would scream. They are willing to be free from all colonialism after 500 years."

* "The Empire must not be underestimated, but it must not be feared either. Whoever intends to carry out a transformation project will inevitably collide with the U.S. empire."

Quienes crecimos impregnados de su amor por esta patria solo podemos dar gracias a la vida por coincidir con el gigante Hugo Chávez. A una década de su siembra, con el compromiso intacto, seguimos luchando por la suprema felicidad del pueblo. Ese es y será nuestro mejor homenaje. pic.twitter.com/pjuq4dZ5eb — Nicolas Maduro Guerra (@nicmaduroguerra) March 5, 2023

The tweet reads, "Those of us who grew up impregnated with his love for this country can only give thanks to life for coinciding with the giant Hugo Chavez. A decade after his sowing, with our commitment intact, we continue fighting for the supreme happiness of the people. That is and will be our best tribute."

* "In Latin America, they want to impose the U.S.-designed model of democracy. Whoever doesn't want to get into that lane, they accuse him of being a radical populist, terrorist, and dictator."

* "If the climate were a big capitalist bank, the governments of the rich would have saved it by now."

* "Every Venezuelan who is aware, every Venezuelan who is hurt by the country's reality, every Venezuelan who is clear about what we are doing, is obliged to fight tirelessly by word, example, and action."

* "Go to hell shitty yankees, here is a dignified people... Here are the children of Bolivar, Guaicaipuro, and Tupac Amaru and we are determined to be free."