Huawei Gets Ready to Break the US Monopoly on Operating Systems

The Chinese company is one step closer to revealing its Hong Meng operating system to run Android apps.

China's technology company Huawei is one step closer to releasing 'Hong Meng', a new operating system that will allow its products to download Android applications and run them with no problem.

According to EFE, the new technology is already registered in Mexico, Spain, Canada, South Korea, Australia, Turkey, New Zealand, Peru, the Philippines and Germany and is set to roll out this fall.

With the Hong Meng in place, application developers will not have to create new or additional code to use it as the system will be able to interact with an "ecosystem" of devices, in addition to existing Android apps, Huawei's Consumer Division CEO Richard Yu, said.

Currently, Google and Apple have an almost absolute monopoly on global technology market because their operating systems, Android and iOS, are used by 99.9 percent of communication devices. Huawei's Hong Meng with break up this control.

Microsoft and Samsung both tried to build alternative operating systems to Android in the past but didn't succeed. However, Huawei says it's confident the system will work, at least in China, where the tech ecosystem facilitates 'alternatives' because of the absence of Google in local networks.

"Actions such as the case against Huawei and threats against Mexico give the impression that Trump is using the presidency’s national security powers to achieve political aims, which ultimately undermines the legitimacy of US’ sanctions power." https://t.co/WdPjlcA4Yh pic.twitter.com/K1UDDCfo3n — BulletinOfTheAtomic (@BulletinAtomic) June 11, 2019

Huawei started developing the Hong Meng OS development in 2012 as its top managers anticipated the need to create their own operating system. Since then, the company has been working on the system under "top secret conditions."

The Chinese company has already put into circulation one million phones with the new operating system for testing. The software ​​​​​​​has enhanced security features to protect personal data and can be installed on mobile phones, computers, tablets, televisions, cars and laptops.

Huawei also says it wants to create a counterpart to Google Play, and is asking developers to publish their apps in AppGallery store to compete with the United States-based app store.​​​​​​​

Donald Trump is making America scary again - the mobster with a baseball bat https://t.co/0X2WTReplk Tariffs and economic sanctions are blunt instruments in international relations, but for Trump they are having the desired effect #USA #Trump #TradeWar #China #Iran #Mexico pic.twitter.com/EikbQEC14K — Phil Mead 米德飞 (@CEMS_360) June 11, 2019

All these high tech projects are a response to the U.S. administration's slew of penalties imposed on Huawei over the past year.

The Chinese company has been a "collateral damage" of the President Donald Trump's trade war on China since 2018.

In May, the U.S. government put Huawei into a blacklist of companies that are accused it of being a national security treat. This decision prohibits the Chinese company from making deals with U.S.-based companies such as Facebook, Google, Qualcomm or Intel.​​​​​​​

For Huawei users, such restrictions imply their devices cannot use technology or applications generated from U.S. companies, including Androids.