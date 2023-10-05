Houses Torched as Violence Renews in India's Manipur

This state has been on edge ever since large-scale violence broke out during a protest over granting tribal status to the Meiteis community.

At least two residential houses were set ablaze as fresh violence erupted in India's northeastern state of Manipur, officials said Thursday.

The arson took place Wednesday night in New Keithelmanbi area of Imphal West district of the state. The arsonists fled from the spot after setting the houses on fire. Police along with firefighters soon rushed to the spot to contain the blaze.

"The fire was brought under control by the security forces and fire services personnel," a police official said. "No one was injured or killed in the incident."

The incident sparked tension in the area as authorities have deployed additional reinforcements in the area.

Five months into the ethnic conflict in #Manipur, numerous victim families are still awaiting the return of their deceased loved ones' bodies. Watch this ground report by Indrajit Kundu #ReporterDiary (@iindrojit) pic.twitter.com/RPZz6wkMSQ — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) October 4, 2023

Manipur has been on edge since May 3 when large-scale violence broke out in the state during a tribal protest over the inclusion of the non-tribal Meiteis community for a scheduled tribe status designated for disadvantaged socio-economic groups which gives them reservations in education and government jobs.

As per figures released by police in mid-September, 175 people have been killed, 1,118 injured and 33 reported missing in the state's violence since May 3.

Police said 5,172 cases of arson have been reported, involving 4,786 houses and 386 religious places.