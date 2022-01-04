    • Live
Hospital Crisis in the UK With Over 200,000 COVID-19 Cases

Published 4 January 2022
The United Kingdom reports a hospital crisis as it hits a new daily record with 218,724 COVID-19 cases registered.

On Tuesday, United Kingdom authorities announced a record of daily COVID-19 cases with more than 200,000 people infected in the past 24 hours; in the meantime, health centers fall under increasing pressure given the staff shortages created by the pandemic.

Further, Patrick Vallance, the government's Chief Scientific Adviser, said in a news conference that there is no evidence that London's wave of Omicron COVID-19 cases has peaked.

"It would be very wrong … to suggest that there's a peak which means it's all over in London," told Vallance.

"It may well be flattening in some younger age groups, but it's in the older age groups where we have the biggest risk of this turning into hospitalization, and severe complications," he added.

Naftali Bennett, the Israeli Prime Minister, announced preliminary research indicated that the fourth coronavirus vaccine dose increased protection safely, with about a five-fold increase in antibodies battling COVID-19.

The World Health Organization (WHO) exposed that record data the Omicron strain, although it was fast-spreading, is causing softer symptoms than others variants.

