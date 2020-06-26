Honk Kong Government Rejects New US Legislation

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government on Friday rejected U.S. legislation that would sanction companies or individuals that endorses the "one country, two systems" principle.

Although the so-called "Hong Kong Autonomy Act" was passed to the Senate, to become law, it must also pass the House of Representatives and be signed into law by U.S President Donald Trump.

The spokesman called the Act as "totally unacceptable," and that it will harm relations between the U.S and Hong Kong, putting in risk future development of common interests matters. Also, added that many of the terms used in it are "seriously misleading and unfounded."

"We (...) urge the US side to act responsibly by refraining from taking measures that may potentially affect the normal operations of financial institutions and the vast number of customers they serve."

.@SecPompeo: The U.S. will keep speaking up for the Chinese people. Last week CCP authorities sentenced human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng to four years in prison. We continue to call for the release those unjustly imprisoned in China. https://t.co/EMmzd1JjLm — Department of State (@StateDept) June 26, 2020

A government spokesman stressed that anything regarding China and Honk Kong its entirely their internal affairs, and no external part should be interfering in any way possible.

"The people of Hong Kong enjoy extensive rights and freedoms which are enshrined in the Basic Law," the spokesman said, denying the allegations of political motivations in some protester's prosecutions.

"(...)Human rights and freedoms in Hong Kong are fully protected by the Hong Kong Bill of Rights Ordinance and other legislation."

Despite U.S. threats and international criticism, China's National People's Congress approved on May 28 a new national security law for HKSAR, which seeks to sanction secessionist and subversive activities, as well as foreign interference and terrorism.

A day after, U.S. President Donald Trump decided to revoke the special treatment of Hong Kong after considering that "it is no longer autonomous enough."