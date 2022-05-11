Politicians from Western countries criticized the election of the sixth-term chief executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The sixth-term Hong Kong Special Administrative Region election held on Wednesday received several criticisms from a handful of politicians from a few Western countries.

The unscrupulous smear campaigns launched by the politicians represent malicious attacks on China. According to Xinhua, these attacks only reflected the evil political agenda of some Western forces to make trouble in Hong Kong and contain China through tricks of creating a "trap of public opinion."

The Chinese press agency said that this is evidence of how the West grossly interferes in China's internal affairs out of ideological bias. The press company considers that those politicians ignored the truth that there is no one-size-fits-all democratic model in the world at the time they issued groundless and illogical slanders against the democracy in Hong Kong.

Three elections have been celebrated in the past few months, which according to the Chinese outlet "have manifested the advantages of the new electoral system of the HKSAR as it ensures broad representation, political inclusiveness, balanced participation, and fair competition."

Xinhua highlighted the economic and social development in Hong Kong over the past year, adding that it also demonstrated the clear progress and strong vitality of the new system committed to guaranteeing social stability, developing the economy, and improving people's well-being.