Honduras Starts Trial Against Alleged Killer of Berta Caceres

The environmental activist was killed for defending the Gualcarque River and the rights of the Lenca people.

Honduras' Sentencing Court on Tuesday started the trial against Roberto Castillo, who is the alleged mastermind of the murder of environmental activist Berta Caceres in 2016.

Justice Ministry spokesman Melvin Duarte informed that the judicial process against Castillo will conclude on April 30.

Bertha Zuñiga, who is Caceres's daughter and the coordinator of the Civic Council of Popular and Indigenous Organizations of Honduras (COPINH), will testify in the trial as a witness.

"Nothing is hidden beneath the sun. Today we open the path to the truth that the ruling class has wanted to silence," she tweeted.