Honduras: Process for General Elections in November Advances

After 20 years of military governments, next November 28 will be the eleventh Honduran presidential elections.

Honduras continues preparations for the general elections, where the 18 departmental courts and the 298 municipal courts that are being formed from the application of the country's New Electoral Law will be almost entirely integrated by the majority parties.

Among the electoral entities there will be about 1,580 officials with remuneration from a special allocation to be reserved by the National Electoral Council (CNE), for a value that has not been informed by the authorities of this entity.

The National, Liberal and Libertad y Refundación (Libre) parties, which obtained the highest number of votes at the presidential level in the last elections, will occupy the most important positions of presidents, secretaries and members.

In addition, the company Magic Software Argentina (MSA) was contracted last Tuesday, September 28, to manage the Transmission of Preliminary Electoral Results (TREP) system for the elections of next November 28, according to a source of the National Electoral Council (CNE).

The contract was approved by the majority of the three councilors at the head of the CNE, as councilors Ana Paola Hall and Rixi Moncada voted in favor and denounced an attempt to obstruct the electoral process.

According to the law, the NEC may randomly appoint two other positions (second and third members) from the 11 remaining parties.

Honduras. Con muchas dudas por la demora, empiezan gestiones de la empresa que se encargará de transmitir datos el día de elecciones.@ECentralTlSUR pic.twitter.com/Gq5HuPOxS5 — Gilda Silvestrucci (@GildateleSUR) September 30, 2021

"Honduras. With many doubts due to the delay, the company that will be in charge of transmitting data on election day is starting to work."

In addition, this instance will be in charge of appointing in a collegiate manner the proposal of the majority parties to the main positions.

In this sense, there are great probabilities that the representative of the National Party, Kelvin Aguirre, will be defeated two to one by councilors Ana Paola Hall, of the Liberal Party and Rixi Moncada, of the Libre Party.

The two officials did not participate in the swearing in of the Departmental Electoral Council of Francisco Morazán and the Municipal Electoral Council of the Central District, which was scheduled for this Thursday. After their absence, the event was suspended, according to Councilor President Aguirre.

Honduras approved its Electoral Law last May 27, with which the departmental and municipal councils must be formed by "five proprietary members with their respective substitutes," who will be appointed by "the National Electoral Council at the proposal of the political parties" with the formula: president, secretary and first spokesperson.

Nearly 5.3 million Hondurans are summoned to the polls to elect the president of the country, 128 deputies to Congress and their respective alternates, 20 deputies to the Central American Parliament, as well as the municipal mayors and deputy mayors together with 2,092 aldermen.