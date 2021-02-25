Honduras President Denies Drug Trafficking Accusations

During an address to the Congress Hernandez said that "if certain offices in the United States make the mistake of rewarding drug traffickers who give false testimony, instead of increasing their penalties … then the battle that we have jointly waged with our allies against drug trafficking may become unsustainable because there will be loss of trust."

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said that U.S. allegations of his involvement in drug trafficking could jeopardize the cooperation between both countries. This as U.S. senators introduced a bill this week that could sanction him for violations of human rights.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is a familiar face to President Joe Biden. But don’t expect the US to be on friendly terms with Honduras, given allegations by US prosecutors implicating Hernández in drug trafficking. https://t.co/oQAC3sYOoL — InSight Crime (@InSightCrime) January 21, 2021

"No one linked to drug trafficking or intimidated by drug traffickers would never fight to establish extradition, and I did it, and the drug traffickers saw me do it," the official said, referring to accusations from the U.S. that passed from Trump's administration to Biden's.

After the accusations, the president appeared before the board of directors of the National Congress, heads of banks, and secretaries of state, Defense and Security branches to report on his fight against drug trafficking.