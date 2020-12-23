    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Honduras

Honduras: Activists Demand the Release of Water Protectors
  • Activists pledge to maintain protests until eight environmentalists are released.

    Activists pledge to maintain protests until eight environmentalists are released. | Photo: Radio Progreso HN

Published 23 December 2020
Opinion

The eight environmentalists were illegally jailed while defending a national park and the Guapinol and San Pedro rivers.

Honduran activists vow to continue fighting for the release of eight water protectors who have been imprisoned for over a year,  following a recent court decsion in which their freedom was denied.

RELATED:

New Caravans of Honduran Asylum-Seekers Expected as Crisis Continues

The eight environmentalists were illegally jailed while defending the Carlos Escaleras National Park and the Guapinol and San Pedro rivers as a mining project led by Honduran company Inversiones Los Pinares threatened to destroy these natural resources.

Since September 2019, Porfirio Sorto Cedillo, José Abelino Cedillo, Orbin Naún Hernández, Kelvin Alejandro Romero, Arnol Javier Aleman, Ewer Alexander Cedillo, and Daniel Márquez have remained in prison.

The Court, which is currently closed for the holidays, has continued releasing top officials accused of corruption while denying the environmentalists their right to return to their homes. The court scheduled the next hearing for January 6, 2021.

"The joy of spending Christmas with the family has been taken away from us, but we will nonetheless continue fighting. We will continue struggling for the freedom of our compañeros," Juana Zúniga, wife of one of the environmentalists said during a press conference on December 21.

Tags

Environmentalism Environment extractivism multinational corporations mining

People

José Abelino Cedillo Orbin Naún Hernández Kelvin Alejandro Romero Arnol Javier Aleman Ewer Alexander Cedillo Porfirio Sorto Cedillo Daniel Márquez

Hispan TV, Inequality.org, Radio Progreso HN
by teleSUR/esf-CE
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.