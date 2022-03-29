Honduran Top Court Ratifies Extradition of Hernandez to the US

He governed Honduras from 2014 to 2022, through a re-election that was criticized because the Constitution did not allow it. Until then, however, he had the support of Washington.

On Monday, the Honduran Supreme Court of Justice (CSJ) ratified a judge's decision to extradite former President Juan Orlando Hernandez to the United States to face drug trafficking charges.

"The magistrates have ruled against the appeal filed, which means that the decision to grant the extradition of Juan Orlando Hernandez by the judge of first instance on March 16 is confirmed," CSJ spokesperson Melvin Duarte said.

"By unanimous vote, the extradition is granted in relation to charge number one (conspiracy to import a controlled substance into the United States)," he added.

The United States requested Hernandez's extradition on three drug trafficking counts, accusing him of importing 500 tons of cocaine as well as using and carrying firearms.

The legacy of US-backed politicians in Latin America. https://t.co/qmlsC7sq9A "Hernández was not just a drug trafficker, but a dictator who unleashed tremendous repression and militarization on Honduras." — Rodrigo Brandão �� (@brandaonyc) February 16, 2022

The former president was arrested on Feb. 15 and immediately appeared at two preliminary hearings that led to the decision to grant extradition. Now, the delivery of Hernandez will depend on the coordination between local authorities and the U.S. Embassy in Tegucigalpa.

Following the U.S.-backed coup against President Manuel Zelaya in 2009, Hernandez became the leader of the Honduran right and had a dizzying political career, which led him to become president of Parliament from 2010 to 2013.

Later, he governed Honduras from 2014 to 2022, through a re-election that was criticized because the Constitution did not allow it. Until then, however, he had the support of Washington.