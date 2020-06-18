Honduran President Hospitalized With Pneumonia Due to COVID-19

The head of state reported that he is using the MAIZ treatment (Microdacyn, Azithromycin, Ivermectin, and Zinc) to fight off the virus.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez was hospitalized Thursday for pneumonia after he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

"Some mild infiltrations were found in his lungs. His general state of health is good; however, these findings have caused the medical team (composed of internists, pulmonologists, intensivists, and cardiologists) to recommend that its management be in-hospital," National Risk Management System (Sinager) spokesman Dr. Francis Contreras said.

The president will be treated at the Tegucigalpa Military Hospital, as he has to receive intravenous medications that can only be administered in a hospital and not on an outpatient basis.

The head of state reported that he is using the MAIZ treatment (Microdacyn, Azithromycin, Ivermectin, and Zinc) to fight off the virus, and at the same time noted that two more officials also tested positive.

"As many have recovered so far, in a few days we will return to normal activity ... We will be communicating by electronic means and fulfilling my obligations via telework," said the president.

Honduras has over 10,000 cases and more than 300 deaths due to the virus, with Thursday becoming it’s worst day as Sinager reported 643 new cases.