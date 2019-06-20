    • Live
Honduran President Deploys Military All Over Nation Amid Chaos
Published 20 June 2019
After protests turned chaotic in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa and other parts of the country, the president of the country deploys the military. 

President Juan Orlando Hernandez announced orders to the Honduran military Thursday to deploy to all parts of the country to stamp down the ever-widening protests against the neoliberal policies of his administration. This follows an overnight emergency session with National Defense and Security Council after a violent night of protests.

Honduras: Night Protests Leave 2 Dead, 21 Injured in Tegucigalpa

Honduras military deployment JOH orders military protests Juan Orlando Hernandez violence chaos

