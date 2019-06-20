Honduran President Deploys Military All Over Nation Amid Chaos

After protests turned chaotic in the Honduran capital of Tegucigalpa and other parts of the country, the president of the country deploys the military.

President Juan Orlando Hernandez announced orders to the Honduran military Thursday to deploy to all parts of the country to stamp down the ever-widening protests against the neoliberal policies of his administration. This follows an overnight emergency session with National Defense and Security Council after a violent night of protests.

More news to follow....